Younger Brother of Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier Killed in Shooting in Toulouse

WorldNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Younger Brother of Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier Killed in Shooting in ToulouseTottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier has been struck by a personal tragedy after his younger brother was killed in a shooting in Toulouse on Monday, the English club confirmed French media reports on the incident. When emergency services arrived at 0300 GMT, the 26-year-old was injured in the abdomen and he later died in...
Serge Aurier Serge Aurier Ivorian association football player

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club

Toulouse Toulouse Prefecture and commune in Occitanie, France

