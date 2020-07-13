|
Younger Brother of Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier Killed in Shooting in Toulouse
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier has been struck by a personal tragedy after his younger brother was killed in a shooting in Toulouse on Monday, the English club confirmed French media reports on the incident. When emergency services arrived at 0300 GMT, the 26-year-old was injured in the abdomen and he later died in...
