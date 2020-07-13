Global  
 

Man City Champions League ban: CAS clear Pep Guardiola's club from suspension

WorldNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Man City Champions League ban: CAS clear Pep Guardiola's club from suspensionManchester City have been cleared to play in the Champions League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned their two-year ban. On a day that will have far-reaching consequences for...
Video credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Man City's Champions League ban lifted

Man City's Champions League ban lifted 02:42

 Manchester City's two-year ban from the Champions League has been lifted.

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Man City's European ban overturned [Video]

Man City's European ban overturned

Manchester City's two-year ban from European soccer has been overturned by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), the Lausanne based court said on Monday. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

Manchester City overturn two-year ban from European competition on appeal to Cas

 Manchester City successfully overturn their two-year ban from European club competitions.
BBC News
Manchester City win appeal against European ban [Video]

Manchester City win appeal against European ban

Manchester City’s two-season European ban has been lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Court of Arbitration for Sport Court of Arbitration for Sport International arbitral body for sports disputes

Man City to learn European fate on Monday [Video]

Man City to learn European fate on Monday

Manchester City will learn the outcome of their Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appeal over a two-year UEFA ban from European football on Monday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:25Published
CAS will hear Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition [Video]

CAS will hear Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition

Manchester City's appeal against a a two-year ban from European competition to be heard by CAS

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:28Published

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Sevilla beat Mallorca to go a point from clinching Champions berth

 Seville, Spain, Jul 12 (efe-epa).- Sevilla beat Mallorca 2-0 here Sunday to move closer to securing Champions League play in 2020-2021, while the visitors saw..
WorldNews
Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester [Video]

Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester

Eddie Howe declared Bournemouth’s Premier League relegation scrap “alive” after an astonishing second-half fightback shocked Champions League-chasing Leicester.Dominic Solanke ended his top-flight goal drought with a timely brace as the struggling Cherries dragged themselves back from the brink to move within three points of safety following a stunning 4-1 win.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Leicester’s Champions League spot at risk after loss to Bournemouth

 London, Jul 12 (efe-epa).- Leicester City suffered what can only be described as a meltdown Sunday against relegation-threatened Bournemouth, blowing a 1-0..
WorldNews
Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback [Video]

Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback

Mourinho’s side had to beat the Gunners to stay in the race for Europa League qualification and they moved above their opponents thanks to Toby Alderweireld’s 81st-minute winner.Arsenal had taken an early lead through a superb Alexandre Lacazette strike, but a defensive error allowed Son Heung-min to level the tie less than three minutes later.The result lifts Spurs into eighth place, two points above Arsenal and into a position which would be enough for Europa League qualification if Manchester City are not allowed to compete in next season’s Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Pep Guardiola Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager

Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour [Video]

Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour

Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0, Pep Guardiola confident ahead of CAS decision.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:56Published
Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal [Video]

Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal

Pep Guardiola says he is "a lot" confident that Manchester City will win its UEFA appeal on Monday and again compete in Europe.Raheem Sterling’s superb treble and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva earned City a 5-0 success at the Amex Stadium which assures them of finishing runners-up to runaway Premier League champions Liverpool.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five [Video]

Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five

Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0, Pep Guardiola confident ahead of CAS decision.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:56Published
Pep Guardiola salutes David Silva after he stars in Newcastle rout [Video]

Pep Guardiola salutes David Silva after he stars in Newcastle rout

Pep Guardiola hailed David Silva after the veteran Spaniard delivered an inspirational display in Manchester City’s 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle on Wednesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Man City Euro ban overturned: What next? [Video]

Man City Euro ban overturned: What next?

Chief reporter Bryan Swanson analysis Manchester City's overturned European ban and discusses where it leaves the club and UEFA.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:32Published
Man City's name 'dragged through mud' [Video]

Man City's name 'dragged through mud'

Manchester City fans who made an anti-UEFA banner say the club's reputation has been tarnish even though their European ban is overturned.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:21Published
Warnock: City seemed confident about CAS verdict [Video]

Warnock: City seemed confident about CAS verdict

Stephen Warnock thinks Manchester City always appeared confident their two-year Champions League ban would be overturned.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:30Published

Man City ban overturned: What does CAS decision mean for Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester’s hopes of Champions League football?

 The race for Champions League football just got even more tense after it was confirmed Man City will not be banned from European competition next season. The...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Tamworth Herald•Independent

Man City Champions League ban: CAS clear Pep Guardiola's club from suspension

 Manchester City have been cleared to play in the Champions League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned their two-year ban.
Independent Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph•Leicester Mercury•BBC News•Daily Star

Man City's Champions League ban overturned and what it means for Leicester City

Man City's Champions League ban overturned and what it means for Leicester City Leicester City news: Pep Guardiola's side have seen their ban on competing in the Champions League reversed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph•Independent•WorldNews•BBC News•Daily Star•Walsall Advertiser

