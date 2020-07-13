|
Merkel: 2nd summit may be needed on EU stimulus package
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that “bridges still need to be built” between European Union countries at odds over a stimulus package for Europe’s pandemic-stricken...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Angela Merkel Chancellor of Germany
Anglea Merkel’s €130-billion Covid bailout wins back electorateThe world looks with awe at Germany’s tackling of the coronavirus crisis. The Angela Merkel-led coalition government of Christian and Social Democrats, albeit..
WorldNews
'You cannot fight the pandemic with lies' -- Angela Merkel knows how to insert a dagger(CNN)Angela Merkel may not scream down the phone at President Donald Trump -- but she knows how to insert a dagger. Trump, as well as Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and..
WorldNews
EU recovery package in spotlight as Angela Merkel addresses European Parliament
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:32Published
European Union Economic and political union of European states
EU foreign ministers weigh up response to China and Turkey
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:15Published
India, EU to explore meeting ground, start afresh on FTA during summitIndia and EU will try and explore meeting ground on the scope of free trade agreement during the virtual summit on Wednesday with the leaders expected to start..
IndiaTimes
Poles vote in knife-edge presidential election
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:16Published
Berlin Capital and largest city of Germany
As US beats sanctions drums over Hong Kong, Germany says keeping ties with China warm brings 'more stability & less conflict'Germany won't go tough on Beijing over Hong Kong as it understands that not every country is run by a Western playbook, Berlin's economy minister has said...
WorldNews
German gov't press office employee probed over Egypt spyingBERLIN (AP) — German authorities are investigating suspicions that an employee of the government's press office worked for years for an Egyptian intelligence..
WorldNews
Mohrenstrasse: Berlin farce over renaming of 'racist' stationThe current name is considered racist but Berlin authorities are now set to pull the new name too.
BBC News
Alexander Zverev teams up with David Ferrer as coachBERLIN (AP) — Alexander Zverev has hired David Ferrer as a coach on a trial basis, the seventh-ranked German said Wednesday. Zverev wrote on Instagram that he..
WorldNews
Germany Country in Central Europe
Bayern's Manuel Neuer filmed singing Croatian nationalist songIn the video, the Germany goalkeeper sings a Croatian song with nationalist lyrics.
BBC News
Tennis tournament will be first sports event in Germany to allow fans
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:34Published
Fears WW2 plane in Netherlands lake could be recovered with 'grabber'The Short Stirling Bomber based at RAF Downham Market was lost returning from a 1943 raid on Germany.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this