Floyd family to announce civil lawsuit against Minneapolis
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for George Floyd’s family are set to announce a civil lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in his death. Attorney Ben Crump planned a late-morning news conference in Minneapolis to detail the lawsuit. Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek […]
