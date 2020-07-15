Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Floyd family to announce civil lawsuit against Minneapolis

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for George Floyd’s family are set to announce a civil lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in his death. Attorney Ben Crump planned a late-morning news conference in Minneapolis to detail the lawsuit. Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Legal Expert Discusses George Floyd Officer’s Motion To Dismiss [Video]

Legal Expert Discusses George Floyd Officer’s Motion To Dismiss

A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd is asking the judge to dismiss the case against him before it goes to trial, reports Jennifer Mayerle (2:25).WCCO 4 News At 10 -..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:25Published
Aquatennial 2020 Canceled; Organizers Say It Doesn't 'Feel Like The Time To Celebrate' [Video]

Aquatennial 2020 Canceled; Organizers Say It Doesn't 'Feel Like The Time To Celebrate'

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in the wake of George Floyd’s death, there will not be an Aquatennial celebration in Minneapolis this year. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:27Published
George Floyd Death: Protesters File Another Lawsuit Against Denver Police [Video]

George Floyd Death: Protesters File Another Lawsuit Against Denver Police

The class action lawsuit is seeking damages on behalf of all protesters over "alleged wrongful curfew arrests and unconstitutional assaults the Denver Police made on peaceful protesters and following..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this