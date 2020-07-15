|
|
|
'Glee' star Naya Rivera's death ruled accidental drowning
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Her body was found in Lake Piru, near Los Angeles, five days after going missing on a boating trip with her young son.
|
|
|
|
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned 01:25
Authorities say former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned after going missing near Los Angeles on Wednesday. Gloria Tso reports.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|