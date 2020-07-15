Global  
 

'Glee' star Naya Rivera's death ruled accidental drowning

The Age Wednesday, 15 July 2020
Her body was found in Lake Piru, near Los Angeles, five days after going missing on a boating trip with her young son.
Video credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: 'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned 01:25

 Authorities say former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned after going missing near Los Angeles on Wednesday. Gloria Tso reports.

Death Of 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Ruled Accidental Drowning [Video]

Death Of 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Ruled Accidental Drowning

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's office confirmed "Glee" actress Naya Rivera accidentally drowned in Lake Piru days before her body was found.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:47
Naya Rivera death ruled an accidental drowning, officials say [Video]

Naya Rivera death ruled an accidental drowning, officials say

The cause of death for actress Naya Rivera has been ruled an accidental drowning one day after her body was found in Lake Piru, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 00:45
Naya Rivera Spent Her Final Moments Saving Her Son, Investigators Say [Video]

Naya Rivera Spent Her Final Moments Saving Her Son, Investigators Say

Naya Rivera Spent Her Final Moments Saving Her Son, Investigators Say Ventura County authorities have spoken out about the tragic death of Naya Rivera and what they believe were her final moments...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:11

Glee star Naya Rivera's death was an accident, medical examiner says
Telegraph.co.uk

Tributes paid to former Glee star Naya Rivera following her death aged 33

 Tributes have been paid to former Glee star Naya Rivera, after her death was confirmed at the age of 33.
Belfast Telegraph

Glee star Naya Rivera’s death was an accident, medical examiner says

 Naya Rivera’s death has been ruled an accident, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office has said.
Belfast Telegraph


