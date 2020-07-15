'Glee' star Naya Rivera's death ruled accidental drowning

Naza RT @enews: “Motherhood means learning new things and having your expectations turned upside down every single day. But it has also taught m… 7 seconds ago Clare Crawley Stan 🇯🇲 RT @EW: Naya Rivera's family issues statement, remembers 'Glee' star as their "sassy angel."​ https://t.co/rYB0zHIIGa 14 seconds ago Khoirunnisa Rizki R RT @NYFA: We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of the young & bright "Glee" star & NYFA Alum, Naya Rivera. All of us here… 41 seconds ago Cordelia McGrath RT @glaad: Today we join so many LGBTQ fans in remembering Naya Rivera. "As documented on social media, people inspired by the Brittana lo… 1 minute ago sherrie miranda RT @sherpeace: Naya Rivera remembered by 'Glee' cast, Hollywood stars: https://t.co/BtNmAkDJWj via @AOL So sad ... Another young star gone… 2 minutes ago _Lilzy RT @dailystar: Naya Rivera's Glee co-star Adam Lambert pays touching tribute after her body is found https://t.co/cpyS4SPPMq https://t.co/U… 3 minutes ago emily.sosa.fernandez RT @enews: Naya Rivera's body was found on the 7 year anniversary of Cory Monteith's death...sometimes there just aren't words. https://t.c… 3 minutes ago Varna|ورنہ|বর্ণ|வர்ணா RT @MasalaBai: 2020 can go to hell. https://t.co/mhBNGMXxRk 3 minutes ago