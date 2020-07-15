Global  
 

Kanye West’s 2020 Presidential Run is Over

Wednesday, 15 July 2020
Kanye West’s 2020 Presidential Run is OverJust as quickly as it started, Kanye West’s Presidential race is over. A source close to Ye states the run is done after attempting to get on the ballot...
News video: Kanye West's Presidential Bid Seemingly Ceases | THR News

Kanye West's Presidential Bid Seemingly Ceases | THR News 01:18

 The musician's 11th-hour White House attempt meant he had little-to-no time gather enough signatures in order to appear on state ballots.

