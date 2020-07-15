Justice Ginsburg released from hospital after treatment for possible infection

Supreme Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized



On Tuesday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital for a possible infection. The Supreme Court released a statement on Ginsburg's condition Tuesday. Ginsburg is "resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days and receive intravenous antibiotic treatment." Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after being evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington. Business Insider reports she had been experiencing a fever and chills.

