Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justice Ginsburg released from hospital after treatment for possible infection

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Ginsburg's health has been a cause for worry among Democrats and liberals for years. She has had several medical issues during the Trump presidency.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized With Possible Infection

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized With Possible Infection 00:26

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, is in the hospital receiving treatment for a possible infection.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

Supreme Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized [Video]

Supreme Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized

On Tuesday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital for a possible infection. The Supreme Court released a statement on Ginsburg's condition Tuesday. Ginsburg is "resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days and receive intravenous antibiotic treatment." Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after being evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington. Business Insider reports she had been experiencing a fever and chills.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

US Supreme Court's Ginsburg in hospital after possible infection

 US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning for treatment of a possible infection, a court spokeswoman said. "The..
WorldNews

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Hospitalized With a Possible Infection

 Justice Ginsburg, 87, underwent an endoscopic procedure at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to clean out a bile duct stent, a Supreme Court spokeswoman..
NYTimes.com
Justice Ginsburg in hospital for possible infection [Video]

Justice Ginsburg in hospital for possible infection

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday for treatment of a possible infection, a court spokeswoman said. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

'Wake up call': Prominent group warns Biden campaign that it's falling short on outreach to women of color

 Women of color worry that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden isn't paying enough attention to their concerns, risking loss in Nov. 3 as in 2016
USATODAY.com

Democrat MJ Hegar wins Senate nomination in Texas

 Air Force veteran MJ Hegar has won the Democratic nomination in Texas for U.S. Senate. She will be an underdog against Republican incumbent John Cornyn but..
USATODAY.com

Maine Dem. Gideon wins primary, will face Collins

 Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon has beaten two Democrats for the right to challenge U.S. Sen. Susan Collins this fall. (July 15)
 
USATODAY.com

Even Senate races have caught COVID-19, boosting Democrats' chances of winning control of the chamber

 The GOP fears it will lose the Senate in the wake of a pandemic that has eroded Trump's standing and reshaped races and voter views on key issues.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Former Manhattan Federal Prosecutor Fired by Trump to Teach at Stanford

 Geoffrey S. Berman will be a visiting professor of law at Stanford Law School.
NYTimes.com

Prosecutor investigating couple who pointed guns at protesters says Trump, governor 'came after' her

 The prosecutor investigating a white couple who pointed guns at protesters said Gov. Mike Parson and President Donald Trump "came after" her.
 
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: US disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci calls White House attacks 'bizarre'

 Dr Anthony Fauci says recent efforts by the Trump administration to discredit him are "nonsense".
BBC News

Trump says he and Fauci are 'all in the same team'

 President Trump sought to distance himself from an op-ed by trade adviser Peter Navarro attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, insisting he has a "good relationship" with..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized [Video]

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized, getting treatment for possible infection.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized [Video]

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized

CNN reports Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital and treated for a possible infection. A court spokeswoman says Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published
Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized For Possible Infection [Video]

Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized For Possible Infection

Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized For Possible Infection

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Big Tech is in the hot seat in Washington. Here are the 16 most influential people shaping policy for the industry from the nation's capital.

Big Tech is in the hot seat in Washington. Here are the 16 most influential people shaping policy for the industry from the nation's capital. · Big Tech is playing defense in the nation's capital as the Trump administration and Congress scrutinize the biggest companies on a slew of issues ranging from...
Business Insider

China threatens to retaliate against the US after Trump launched fresh sanctions over Hong Kong, and it sets up the newest frontier in the trade war

China threatens to retaliate against the US after Trump launched fresh sanctions over Hong Kong, and it sets up the newest frontier in the trade war · China said it would impose tit-for-tat sanctions against the US to punish the country for signing the Hong Kong Autonomy Act. · The act was signed by Trump...
Business Insider

Fox News’ Jedediah Bila Condemns Ivanka Trump’s Goya Promotion: ‘It’s Unethical’

Fox News’ Jedediah Bila Condemns Ivanka Trump’s Goya Promotion: ‘It’s Unethical’ Ivanka Trump, first daughter and presidential advisor, tweeted a picture of herself holding Goya beans Tuesday that caused political observers like Fox News’...
The Wrap


Tweets about this