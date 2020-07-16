Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter appears to have disabled tweeting by verified users after a massive hack and it's causing big problems

WorldNews Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Twitter appears to have disabled tweeting by verified users after a massive hack and it's causing big problemsTwitter was hit with a massive hack on Wednesday, and many people with verified accounts reported being unable to tweet following the incident. Twitter's support account said that some users may be unable to tweet or change their password as it was...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam

Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam 00:33

 High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West, have been hacked as part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.The accounts, which have large Twitter followings, were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday evening and a message posted encouraging users to send...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Twitter users aren't entirely happy with the Cinderella Castle's makeover at Disney World [Video]

Twitter users aren't entirely happy with the Cinderella Castle's makeover at Disney World

The Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. recently got a paint job, but Twitter users aren’t exactly thrilled about it.In February, it was announced on the Disney Parks blog that..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:07Published
DISH’s Robertson Sees Programmatic TV Rising In Pandemic [Video]

DISH’s Robertson Sees Programmatic TV Rising In Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has up-ended all the norms of traditional TV ad buying, with the usual upfront ad sales season largely suspended. That is what happens when brands, uncertain about their future..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:43Published
Social media is divided over this cardboard box 'WFH hack' — so we tried it ourselves [Video]

Social media is divided over this cardboard box 'WFH hack' — so we tried it ourselves

The work-from-home hack, which originally went viral in early June, basically just involves stuffing your laptop inside an old cardboard box.a simple-yet-supposedly-effective way to get some sun while..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this