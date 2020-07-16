Twitter appears to have disabled tweeting by verified users after a massive hack and it's causing big problems
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Twitter was hit with a massive hack on Wednesday, and many people with verified accounts reported being unable to tweet following the incident. Twitter's support account said that some users may be unable to tweet or change their password as it was...
High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West, have been hacked as part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.The accounts, which have large Twitter followings, were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday evening and a message posted encouraging users to send...
The work-from-home hack, which originally went viral in early June, basically just involves stuffing your laptop inside an old cardboard box.a simple-yet-supposedly-effective way to get some sun while..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:53Published