Georgia gov. explicitly voids mask orders in 15 localities Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp is explicitly banning Georgia’s cities and counties from ordering people to wear masks in public places. He voided orders on Wednesday that at least 15 local governments across the state had adopted even though Kemp had earlier said cities and counties had no power to order masks. An […] 👓 View full article

