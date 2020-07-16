|
Target, CVS to also require masks at stores nationwide, following Walmart and other retailers as COVID-19 cases rise
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Target and CVS are the latest retailers to say they will require shoppers to wear masks or face coverings at stores nationwide as COVID-19 cases rise.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Target Corporation Retail chain in the United States
How a Famous Harvard Professor Became a Target Over His TweetsThe outcry over free speech and race takes aim at Steven Pinker, the best-selling author and well-known scholar.
NYTimes.com
Business Leaders Urge Trump to Leave DACA Alone After Court RulingExecutives with companies including Target, Apple, Google and Facebook warned the president that any actions related to DACA would disrupt the economy and affect..
NYTimes.com
U.S. protesters defy curfews, threats of military force
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:51Published
Angry protesters smash police vehicle in St. Paul
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15Published
CVS Pharmacy U.S. pharmacy chain
CVS To Sell Makeup For Men
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27Published
Walmart, Walgreens, CVS to Stop Locking up Black Beauty Products
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Walgreens, CVS, Walmart Unlock Black Beauty Products
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
Minneapolis activist: protests show long-held grief
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19Published
Walmart U.S.-based multinational discount retailer based in Arkansas
Walmart to mandate masks at stores nationwideAs the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to climb in the U.S. one of the nation's largest retailers will start requiring all customers and..
USATODAY.com
As Trump refuses to lead, America tries to save itself(CNN)President Donald Trump isn't leading America much as its pandemic worsens. But that's not stopping Walmart -- along with Kroger, Kohl's, and city and state..
WorldNews
Kohl's to require shoppers wear masks starting Monday at stores nationwide, following Walmart, Sam's Club, KrogerKohl's will require shoppers wear face coverings at its more than 1,100 stores nationwide starting Monday due to rising COVID-19 cases.
USATODAY.com
Walmart to Require Masks in StoresThe new rule, which goes into effect on Monday, is a strong statement about wearing masks in public spaces at a time when the issue has become politicized.
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this