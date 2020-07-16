Global  
 

Target, CVS to also require masks at stores nationwide, following Walmart and other retailers as COVID-19 cases rise

Thursday, 16 July 2020
Target and CVS are the latest retailers to say they will require shoppers to wear masks or face coverings at stores nationwide as COVID-19 cases rise.
 Walmart, the world's largest retailer, is joining the growing list of companies requiring that all customers wear masks. The requirement will go into effect on Monday.

Walmart to mandate masks at stores nationwide

 As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to climb in the U.S. one of the nation's largest retailers will start requiring all customers and..
USATODAY.com

As Trump refuses to lead, America tries to save itself

 (CNN)President Donald Trump isn't leading America much as its pandemic worsens. But that's not stopping Walmart -- along with Kroger, Kohl's, and city and state..
WorldNews

Kohl's to require shoppers wear masks starting Monday at stores nationwide, following Walmart, Sam's Club, Kroger

 Kohl's will require shoppers wear face coverings at its more than 1,100 stores nationwide starting Monday due to rising COVID-19 cases.
USATODAY.com

Walmart to Require Masks in Stores

 The new rule, which goes into effect on Monday, is a strong statement about wearing masks in public spaces at a time when the issue has become politicized.
NYTimes.com

