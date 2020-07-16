Target, CVS to also require masks at stores nationwide, following Walmart and other retailers as COVID-19 cases rise

CVS To Sell Makeup For Men



CVS will soon start stocking Stryx, a makeup brand geared towards men. Business Insider reports that Stryx will be sold at 2,000 of its retail locations. The Stryx brand was founded in New York by Devir Kahan. It offers products like cleansers and concealers. At CVS, Stryx products will be placed alongside items like shaving cream to help normalize makeup created for men.

