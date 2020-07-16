|
Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, more stars rally behind boy who saved sister from dog attack
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Octavia Spencer and more celebrities are rallying behind a young boy, 6-year-old Bridger, who saved his little sister.
