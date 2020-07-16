Global  
 

Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo & More Reach Out To Young Boy After He Saves Sister From Dog Attack

Just Jared Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
The Avengers are honoring one of their own! Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo spoke out after hearing of a young boy named Bridger, who saved his younger sister from a dog attack earlier this week. Nikki Walker started an Instagram account just to get her nephew’s heroic story out there, writing that “my nephew is [...]
