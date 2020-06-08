Book by Donald Trump's niece sells nearly one million copies on its first day

Court Gives Publisher Of Tell-All Book By President Trump's Niece The Go Ahead...For Now
The tell-all book that President Trump and his brother, Robert Trump have been trying to block is closer to being published. On Wednesday, a New York court lifted the temporary restraining order..
Book with ‘Salacious’ Stories on Trump Set to Be Published by His Niece
There have been tell-alls before by former White House staff, but a Trump family member is set to publish a book with “salacious” stories about the President. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the..
This Day in History: George Orwell’s '1984' Is Published
This Day in History:
George Orwell’s '1984' Is Published June 8, 1949 The vision of Orwell's final novel
of a bleak, dystopian future
would set the tone for the genre. "Big Brother is watching..