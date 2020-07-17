|
Golf, Lies and China: Close-up photo reveals White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany's briefing binder
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
A snapshot of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s binder has revealed fascinating and somewhat baffling details of the inner workings of the White House press...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kayleigh McEnany 31st White House Press Secretary
After US, India has done most Covid-19 tests: White HouseAfter the US, which has carried out a record 42 million Covid-19 tests, India has done the second largest number of 12 million coronavirus tests, the White House..
IndiaTimes
'Science should not stand in the way' of schools reopening, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany saysWhite House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump wants schools to be "open and full" and "science should not stand in the way of this."
USATODAY.com
'Science is on our side' in school debate: WH
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15Published
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
EU 'back in the driver's seat' as Serbia-Kosovo talks resume
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:52Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this