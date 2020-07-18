|
Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, Australia Olympics skater, dies in Moscow at 20
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Russian-born Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya competed for Australia at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya Russian-Australian pairs skater
Moscow Capital of Russia
Kremlin critic Navalny barred from leaving Moscow over slander caseSign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City MOSCOW (Reuters) – Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny..
WorldNews
Sergei Furgal: The arrest fuelling anti-Moscow anger in Russia's far eastThousands have been rallying in Khabarovsk to demand their governor be returned for a fair trial.
BBC News
Six Years on from Malaysia Airlines MH17 Destruction: A Clear Lack of Evidence that Moscow Was Behind ItSix years ago, on 17 July 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) was shot down approximately 30 miles from the Ukrainian-Russian border, while fighting raged..
WorldNews
2018 Winter Olympics 23rd Olympic Winter Games, held in Pyeongchang, South Korea
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this