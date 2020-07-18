Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, Australia Olympics skater, dies in Moscow at 20

BBC News Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Russian-born Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya competed for Australia at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Russian Skater Who Competed For Australia Dead At 20

Russian Skater Who Competed For Australia Dead At 20 00:35

 Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya was born in Russia but competed for Australia in the 2018 Olympics. According to CNN, the skater has died at the age of 20 in Moscow. Details surrounding her death are unknown at this time. The ISU is shocked by the news of Ekaterina's passing. ISU President Jan Dijkema...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya Russian-Australian pairs skater


Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

Kremlin critic Navalny barred from leaving Moscow over slander case

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City MOSCOW (Reuters) – Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny..
WorldNews

Sergei Furgal: The arrest fuelling anti-Moscow anger in Russia's far east

 Thousands have been rallying in Khabarovsk to demand their governor be returned for a fair trial.
BBC News

Six Years on from Malaysia Airlines MH17 Destruction: A Clear Lack of Evidence that Moscow Was Behind It

 Six years ago, on 17 July 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) was shot down approximately 30 miles from the Ukrainian-Russian border, while fighting raged..
WorldNews

2018 Winter Olympics 2018 Winter Olympics 23rd Olympic Winter Games, held in Pyeongchang, South Korea


Related news from verified sources

Former world junior skating champion Alexandrovskaya dies

 MOSCOW (AP) — Former world junior pairs figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has died in Moscow, the Russian state news agency Tass reported...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.ca

Mass protests rock Russian Far East city again

 MOSCOW (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk took to the streets on Saturday, protesting the arrest of the region’s...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

Even At Time Of Pandemic, Moscow Has Plenty Of Money For Guns But Not For Butter – OpEd

Even At Time Of Pandemic, Moscow Has Plenty Of Money For Guns But Not For Butter – OpEd Despite the pandemic, Moscow gave Russia’s siloviki ten percent more money in the first half of 2020 than they received during the same period a year earlier,...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this