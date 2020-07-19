|
Lewis Hamilton wins eighth Hungarian Grand Prix to equal Schumacher F1 record
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time to equal Michael Schumacher's single-venue record and take the championship lead on Sunday. Hamilton's latest victory from pole position was as comfortable as the nearly 9-second margin over second-place Max Verstappen suggested. The British driver's 86th GP win...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion
Lewis Hamilton criticises drivers and F1 for lack of anti-racism support at Hungarian GPLewis Hamilton criticises his fellow drivers and Formula 1 for not doing enough to combat racism.
BBC News
Lewis Hamilton wins in Hungary with Max Verstappen second after crashLewis Hamilton wins Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time with Max Verstappen second following pre-race crash.
BBC News
Hamilton wins Hungary Grand Prix for eighth timeLewis Hamilton wins Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time with Max Verstappen second following pre-race crash.
BBC News
Lewis Hamilton takes record 90th career pole in HungaryFormula One world champion Lewis Hamilton celebrated a record-extending and “surreal” 90th career pole position on Saturday after a dominant Mercedes one-two..
WorldNews
Hungarian Grand Prix Formula 1 Grand Prix
Vettel finds reason to smile for FerrariSebastian Vettel found cause for optimism on Saturday after he and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc qualified fifth and sixth for the Hungarian Grand..
WorldNews
Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide
Alex Zanardi: Doctors begin process of bringing ex-Formula 1 driver out of comaDoctors at the hospital treating ex-Formula 1 driver Alex Zanardi have begun the process of bringing him out a medically induced coma.
BBC News
F1 preview: A lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:56Published
Ferrari face 'long road' back to competitiveness - BrawnFerrari have "a long road ahead" as they attempt to rediscover their competitiveness, according to Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn.
BBC News
Michael Schumacher German racing driver
Michael Schumacher is 'fighting', says Jean TodtBUDAPEST - World motor sport supremo Jean Todt has said he recently visited Michael Schumacher and expressed hope the record Formula One world champion could at..
WorldNews
Max Verstappen Racing driver
Verstappen and Albon exposed by trouble at Red BullThe problems with Red Bull's car are taking their toll on both Max Verstappen and Alex Albon.
BBC News
Verstappen fastest in Styrian GP practice as Ricciardo crashesRed Bull's Max Verstappen heads Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in second practice at the Styrian Grand Prix.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this