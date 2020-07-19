Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lewis Hamilton wins eighth Hungarian Grand Prix to equal Schumacher F1 record

WorldNews Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton wins eighth Hungarian Grand Prix to equal Schumacher F1 recordFormula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time to equal Michael Schumacher's single-venue record and take the championship lead on Sunday. Hamilton's latest victory from pole position was as comfortable as the nearly 9-second margin over second-place Max Verstappen suggested. The British driver's 86th GP win...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Hamilton on pole for Hungarian Grand Prix as Mercedes domination continues

Hamilton on pole for Hungarian Grand Prix as Mercedes domination continues 01:00

 Lewis Hamilton set a new track record as he roared to his 90th Formula One career pole for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.The six-time world champion pulled out another of his magical laps to see off Valtteri Bottas by 0.107 seconds as the all-conquering Mercedes team locked out the front row for...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion

Lewis Hamilton criticises drivers and F1 for lack of anti-racism support at Hungarian GP

 Lewis Hamilton criticises his fellow drivers and Formula 1 for not doing enough to combat racism.
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton wins in Hungary with Max Verstappen second after crash

 Lewis Hamilton wins Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time with Max Verstappen second following pre-race crash.
BBC News

Hamilton wins Hungary Grand Prix for eighth time

 Lewis Hamilton wins Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time with Max Verstappen second following pre-race crash.
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton takes record 90th career pole in Hungary

 Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton celebrated a record-extending and “surreal” 90th career pole position on Saturday after a dominant Mercedes one-two..
WorldNews

Hungarian Grand Prix Hungarian Grand Prix Formula 1 Grand Prix

Vettel finds reason to smile for Ferrari

 Sebastian Vettel found cause for optimism on Saturday after he and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc qualified fifth and sixth for the Hungarian Grand..
WorldNews

Formula One Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide

Alex Zanardi: Doctors begin process of bringing ex-Formula 1 driver out of coma

 Doctors at the hospital treating ex-Formula 1 driver Alex Zanardi have begun the process of bringing him out a medically induced coma.
BBC News
F1 preview: A lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton looks to build on his first win of the season.Mercedes recorded two wins from two races in Austria and look set to dominate the 2020 season once more.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:56Published

Ferrari face 'long road' back to competitiveness - Brawn

 Ferrari have "a long road ahead" as they attempt to rediscover their competitiveness, according to Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn.
BBC News

Michael Schumacher Michael Schumacher German racing driver

Michael Schumacher is 'fighting', says Jean Todt

 BUDAPEST - World motor sport supremo Jean Todt has said he recently visited Michael Schumacher and expressed hope the record Formula One world champion could at..
WorldNews

Max Verstappen Max Verstappen Racing driver

Verstappen and Albon exposed by trouble at Red Bull

 The problems with Red Bull's car are taking their toll on both Max Verstappen and Alex Albon.
BBC News

Verstappen fastest in Styrian GP practice as Ricciardo crashes

 Red Bull's Max Verstappen heads Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in second practice at the Styrian Grand Prix.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Plant-based pooch: Lewis Hamilton's dog is now vegan! [Video]

Plant-based pooch: Lewis Hamilton's dog is now vegan!

Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe is now vegan! The Formula 1 star has revealed that he has put his pet pooch on a "fully vegan" diet, and both he and his canine companion are "super happy" with the results.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published
F1 preview: A lap of the Styrian Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Styrian Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix as the Red Bull Ring hosts its second race in a row.Valteri Bottas won the season's opener, with champion Lewis Hamilton failing to get on the podium.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published
Lewis Hamilton Said Bernie Ecclestone's Comments On Race Were 'Disappointing' [Video]

Lewis Hamilton Said Bernie Ecclestone's Comments On Race Were 'Disappointing'

Lewis Hamilton said it was “sad” and “disappointing” to see the comments of the former head of Formula 1, Bernie Ecclestone. Ecclestone said “in lots of cases, Black people are more racist..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Verstappen’s 2nd place at Hungarian GP feels like a victory

 BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Moments away from not even starting the race, Max Verstappen’s second place at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday felt like a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •AutosportThe Age

Champion Lewis Hamilton storms to Styrian GP pole in wet conditions

 Defending six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton delivered one of his greatest qualifying performances in treacherous rain-swept conditions on Saturday when he...
Mid-Day Also reported by •BBC News

Verstappen tells Russell to mind his own business

 Williams' George Russell defended Red Bull's Alex Albon after out-qualifying his old friend and rival, drawing a rebuff from Max Verstappen.
The Age Also reported by •Autosport

Tweets about this