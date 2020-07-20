Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress appears to be the target of a 'concerted foreign interference campaign,' top Dems say

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Top congressional Democrats said they are "gravely concerned" that Congress may be targeted in a 2020 foreign election interference scheme.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

America 'staring down the barrel of martial law', Oregon senator warns

 America is “staring down the barrel of martial law” as it approaches the presidential election, a US senator from Oregon has warned as Donald Trump cracks..
WorldNews

U.S. Warns Russia, China and Iran Are Trying to Interfere in the Election. Democrats Say It’s Far Worse.

 The government statement was short on details, reminiscent of the vague warnings in 2016 that, in retrospect, failed to seize the attention of officials and..
NYTimes.com

Safe to Go Out? Republicans and Democrats Widely Split

 A survey shows that the partisan divide on the coronavirus goes beyond masks. It extends to dining out, getting on a plane and resuming other activities.
NYTimes.com

Fire destroys parts of Arizona Democrats building

 An overnight fire destroyed part of the Arizona and Maricopa County Democratic Party headquarters in Phoenix. The state Democratic Chair says nobody was inside..
USATODAY.com
The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump [Video]

The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump

Jimmy Tosh, who runs a multi-million dollar hog and grain farm in Tennessee, is part of a growing number of wealthy conservative Americans who say Trump is a threat to democracy and the long-term health of the Republican Party. They are actively supporting his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, in November's election. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:38Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Priyanka Gandhi writes letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, slams state govt over Covid-19 handling

 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over its handling of the Covid-19 crisis, saying that at a time when..
IndiaTimes

Congress workers stage demonstrations across Rajasthan against BJP

 Scores of Congress workers staged demonstrations against the BJP on Saturday, accusing it of "conspiring" to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. ​​The..
IndiaTimes

Trump signs executive orders to reduce drug prices

 Unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs, President Donald Trump moved on his own, signing four executive orders that allow imports of..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence [Video]

White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence

Political operative and bagman for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone remains a convicted felon. He lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:42Published
Possible foreign interference in U.S. protests [Video]

Possible foreign interference in U.S. protests

Right now the FBI is looking into whether foreign countries played a role in recent protests against police. Investigators are also looking into anarchist groups like Antifa.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Congress workers stage demonstrations across Rajasthan against BJP

 Scores of Congress workers staged demonstrations against the BJP on Saturday, accusing it of "conspiring" to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. ​​The...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

Rajasthan Congress MLAs stage dharna at Raj Bhawan, demand assembly session

 Rajasthan Congress MLAs in the Ashok Gehlot camp began a dharna at the Raj Bhawan, saying they will stay put till the Governor summons a session of the state...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Hindu

News24.com | Will virtual be a reality? DA to decide if it will go to congress

 The DA is set to decide whether it will go into a virtual congress at its federal council meeting.
News24


Tweets about this

wabaus

Andrew Bauserman RT @JillDLawrence: .@usatoday editorial: Passing a new #COVID stimulus measure should not be that hard. All Congress has to do is ignore Tr… 6 hours ago

NoelDominicci

Noel Dominicci Passing a new stimulus measure should not be that hard https://t.co/hy80rayPNU via @Yahoo 10 hours ago

simulator8

Friedrich List Passing a new stimulus measure should not be that hard https://t.co/sojvn9FLEq 2 days ago

linettelee2014

linette booker lee💯 #GOP full of themselves. They been laying up on taxpayers dime and got the nerve to short change the dying citize… https://t.co/1ff8VBfDFZ 2 days ago

LynnCatWalters

Lynn Cathryn Walters RT @mikayla32016: @housegop@SenateGOP⁩ ⁦@HouseDemocrats⁩ ⁦@SenateDems⁩ ⁦@senatemajldr⁩ As the article states: It shouldn’t be THAT hard.… 2 days ago