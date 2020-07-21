Coronavirus updates: Connecticut finds 90 false COVID-19 positive results; teachers sue Florida governor over school reopening plans

Only Two US States Saw Fewer New COVID-19 Cases Last Week



Statistics show the US hasn't managed to get a grip on the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. CNN reports only two US states saw a drop in new coronavirus cases compared to last week -- Connecticut and Rhode Island. 36 states saw an alarming rise in new cases, including Florida, which some experts have cautioned could be the next epicenter. In a single-day record high since the pandemic began, Florida reported 9,585 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. However, Florida Gov.

