Coronavirus updates: Connecticut finds 90 false COVID-19 positive results; teachers sue Florida governor over school reopening plans

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Connecticut found a 'flaw' in coronavirus testing system. Florida's largest teacher union sued the governor over school reopening plans. Latest news.
News video: COVID-19 Testing Flaw In Connecticut

COVID-19 Testing Flaw In Connecticut 00:25

 A testing flaw led to nearly 100 false positive results in Connecticut.

As COVID-19 caseload mounts, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sued by teachers over school reopening plan

 The state's largest teachers union sued the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration over plans to reopen schools for in-person instruction next month.
