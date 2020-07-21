|
Coronavirus updates: Connecticut finds 90 false COVID-19 positive results; teachers sue Florida governor over school reopening plans
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Connecticut found a 'flaw' in coronavirus testing system. Florida's largest teacher union sued the governor over school reopening plans. Latest news.
As COVID-19 caseload mounts, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sued by teachers over school reopening planThe state's largest teachers union sued the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration over plans to reopen schools for in-person instruction next month.
