Alex Trebek opens up about cancer, 'last days' in new memoir: 'Death is part of life'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek gets frank about life, death and his Stage 4 cancer struggle in new memoir "The Answer Is...," out Tuesday.
News video: Alex Trebek Says He Is ‘Doing Well’ In Pancreatic Cancer Battle

Alex Trebek Says He Is ‘Doing Well’ In Pancreatic Cancer Battle 00:47

 "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek said Thursday he's "doing well" in his battle with pancreatic cancer and looks forward to returning to the show in September.

Coronavirus stimulus bill, NFL training, Alex Trebek memoir: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Another stimulus bill is in the works, NFL rookies are scheduled to be in training camp, Publix to require face coverings and more news to start off your..
USATODAY.com
Alex Trebek shares health update, says he's 'feeling great' [Video]

Alex Trebek shares health update, says he's 'feeling great'

Beloved ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek took to social media on Thursday to share an update on his health.

Alex Trebek Reveals Surprise Via Twitter Update [Video]

Alex Trebek Reveals Surprise Via Twitter Update

The legendary game show host Alex Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer months ago. However, CNN reports he continues to beat his odds. The beloved host of "Jeopardy!" provided fans with an update on both his health and the show recently. "I'm doing well," Trebek said in a video posted to the show's official Twitter account. "I've been continuing my treatment and it is paying off though it does fatigue me a great deal.

Alex Trebek Shares Health Update, Says He’s ‘Feeling Great’ [Video]

Alex Trebek Shares Health Update, Says He’s ‘Feeling Great’

Alex Trebek Shares Health Update, Says He’s ‘Feeling Great’ Beloved ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek took to social media on Thursday to share an update on his health. Trebek, who was diagnosed..

Alex Trebek is feeling great [Video]

Alex Trebek is feeling great

Alex Trebek says he's feeling great. He went on social media and posted the update. The jeopardy host is battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

COVID update: India's caseload set to cross 10 lakh-mark [Video]

COVID update: India's caseload set to cross 10 lakh-mark

The number of coronavirus infection is increasing day by day across the nation. The nation is about to touch the 10 lakh mark in terms of positive cases recorded so far. Till date, India has reported..

