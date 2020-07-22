AP sources: Blue Jays to play in Pittsburgh if Pa. approves Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays will play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh if the state of Pennsylvania approves it, two officials familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The agreement to share the stadium with the Pirates is pending state approval, according to the officials who spoke to the AP on condition […] 👓 View full article

