US sales of existing homes jump 20% after a 3-month slump

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
BALTIMORE (AP) — Americans stepped up their home purchases in June by a robust 20.7% after the pandemic had caused sales to crater in the prior three months. But the housing market could struggle to rebound further in the face of the resurgent viral outbreak and a shrinking supply of homes for sale. Sales of […]
