Postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 1-year-to-go mark — again
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics have hit the one-year-to-go mark — again. But few are in a mood to celebrate. Tokyo observed the original date a year ago. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the Olympics and pushed back the opening to July 23, 2021. Fireworks cascaded over Tokyo Bay back then, and local celebrities unveiled the medals in a highly choreographed show. There’s none of that this time. Organizers produced a 15-minute, no-fans event on Thursday inside the new national stadium; screening a video to promote next year’s opening. They also teased the presence of the Olympic flame, which arrived in Japan in March and had been hidden away ever since. The low-key...
