Postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 1-year-to-go mark — again

WorldNews Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 1-year-to-go mark — againTOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics have hit the one-year-to-go mark — again. But few are in a mood to celebrate. Tokyo observed the original date a year ago. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the Olympics and pushed back the opening to July 23, 2021. Fireworks cascaded over Tokyo Bay back then, and local celebrities unveiled the medals in a highly choreographed show. There’s none of that this time. Organizers produced a 15-minute, no-fans event on Thursday inside the new national stadium; screening a video to promote next year’s opening. They also teased the presence of the Olympic flame, which arrived in Japan in March and had been hidden away ever since. The low-key...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: What COVID means for the 2021 Olympic Games

What COVID means for the 2021 Olympic Games 03:22

 As Tokyo marks one year to go until the rearranged Games, there is no doubt these Olympics will live long in the memory. But organisers are desperate it is for the right reasons. Megan Revell reports.

