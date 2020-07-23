Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amber Heard wrapping up evidence in Johnny Depp libel trial

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Amber Heard is wrapping up her evidence in Johnny Depp’s libel case against a British tabloid over allegations of domestic violence, further accusing her ex-husband of abusing her when he was high on drugs or was drunk. Taking the witness box Thursday for a fourth straight day at the High Court in […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive in court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive in court 01:52

 Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice for the third week of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp's bed defecation claims are disgusting [Video]

Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp's bed defecation claims are disgusting

Amber Heard has denied allegations she defecated in the bed she shared with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, insisting the idea disgusts her.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Amber Heard waves to press as she arrives at court [Video]

Amber Heard waves to press as she arrives at court

Actress Amber Heard has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice today, as Johnny Depp's libel case against News Group Newspapers continues. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:30Published
Elon Musk offered Amber Heard '24/7 security' during marriage to Johnny Depp [Video]

Elon Musk offered Amber Heard '24/7 security' during marriage to Johnny Depp

Elon Musk offered to give Amber Heard "24/7 security" after she told him she wanted to get a restraining order against her then-husband Johnny Depp, it was heard in court on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Amber Heard starts evidence in Johnny Depp libel trial

 LONDON (AP) — Amber Heard entered the witness box Monday to give evidence during her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s libel case against a British tabloid that...
Seattle Times

Amber Heard to begin giving evidence at Johnny Depp libel trial

 Actor and model to face questioning over 14 allegations of domestic violence against Depp
Independent

Actress and #MeToo campaigner to give evidence in Johnny Depp libel trial

 An actress and #MeToo campaigner is set to tell the High Court in London that she was “misquoted” in an article which labelled Johnny Depp a wife beater.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this