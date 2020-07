Twitter says hackers accessed Dutch politician’s inbox Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — Twitter says an elected Dutch official was among 36 account holders whose direct message inboxes were accessed in a recent high-profile hack. The politician, anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, said Thursday that he was informed by Twitter that his account was compromised by a hacker, who posted tweets on his account and sent […] 👓 View full article

