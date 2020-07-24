Global  
 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sue over drone photos of Archie

The Age Friday, 24 July 2020
The couple contend in an invasion of privacy lawsuit that they haven't been able to escape the paparazzi, who have used drones to take photos of their son.
News video: Harry and Meghan sue over 'drone photos'

Harry and Meghan sue over 'drone photos' 02:18

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have filed a lawsuit after drones were allegedly used to photograph their son Archie at their home.

