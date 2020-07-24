Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Ted Yoho's 'harassment' is 'not new, and that is the problem'

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) says Rep. Ted Yoho (R) calling her a "f***ing b**ch" is not "about one incident. It is cultural."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Reporter Witnesses Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Verbally Assault AOC

Reporter Witnesses Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Verbally Assault AOC 00:45

 Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) got into a heated exchange with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Monday. According to CNN, Yoho cursed Ocasio-Cortez as he walked away from their conversation. A reporter from The Hill overheard the exchange, and says Yoho called Ocasio-Cortez an...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York

A.O.C. Unleashes a Viral Condemnation of Sexism in Congress

 After a Republican lawmaker referred to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez using a sexist vulgarity, she took to the House floor to denounce the abuse faced..
NYTimes.com
AOC says GOP colleague called her profane slur [Video]

AOC says GOP colleague called her profane slur

U.S. Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday repeated a profane gender-based slur that she accused her Republican colleague Ted Yoho of using towards her earlier this week. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:09Published
Ocasio-Cortez slams GOP lawmaker for vulgar insult [Video]

Ocasio-Cortez slams GOP lawmaker for vulgar insult

U.S. Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday repeated a profane gender-based slur that she accused her Republican colleague Ted Yoho of using towards her earlier this week. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:09Published

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez denounces 'sexist slur by congressman'

 "I am someone's daughter," says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez following a heated exchange with a colleague.
BBC News

Ted Yoho Ted Yoho U.S. Representative from Florida

'Having a daughter does not make a man decent': Ocasio-Cortez criticizes Rep. Yoho for 'refusing responsibility' in his apology

 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addressed Rep. Ted Yoho's comments, saying his language was "dehumanizing" and criticizing his apology.
USATODAY.com
Ocasio-Cortez to GOP lawmaker: 'I am someone's daughter' [Video]

Ocasio-Cortez to GOP lawmaker: 'I am someone's daughter'

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday repeated on the floor of the House of Representatives the profane insult that Republican colleague Ted Yoho applied to her on the Capitol steps, adding that it was not just an insult to her but to all women.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:02Published

Related videos from verified sources

AOC Refuses To Accept Florida Rep. Ted Yoho's Apology [Video]

AOC Refuses To Accept Florida Rep. Ted Yoho's Apology

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is responding to Republican Rep. Ted Yoho's comments following a confrontation this week on the Capitol steps.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:10Published
AOC Shreds Congressman For Sexist Attack [Video]

AOC Shreds Congressman For Sexist Attack

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shredded Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) for his sexist attack against her and the subsequent non-apology he gave on the House floor. Watch the entire 10-minute long..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 09:47Published
Florida Rep. Ted Yoho Offers Apology To Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez On House Floor [Video]

Florida Rep. Ted Yoho Offers Apology To Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez On House Floor

Florida Congressman Ted Yoho took to the House floor Wednesday to apologize to New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Ted Yoho's 'harassment' is 'not new, and that is the problem'

 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) says Rep. Ted Yoho (R) calling her a "f***ing b**ch" is not "about one incident. It is cultural."
USATODAY.com Also reported by •MashableTMZ.com

Ocasio-Cortez delivers emotional floor speech slamming Rep. Yoho's 'abusive language'

 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, backed by a team of supportive colleagues, led one hour of passionate speeches on the House floor Thursday morning calling out...
FOXNews.com

Ocasio-Cortez rejects GOP colleague’s apology in verbal spat

 WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican congressman offered an apology Wednesday for the “abrupt manner” he used in a verbal confrontation with Rep. Alexandria...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS 2

Tweets about this

SkMosharafAli2

Sk Mosharaf Ali RT @NBCNews: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on the US House floor: “In front of reporters, Rep. Yoho called me, and I quote, a ‘f---ing bitch.’" ...… 4 seconds ago

olivia_sborlini

Olivia Sborlini RT @the_female_lead: “Having a daughter does not make a man decent. Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity… 4 seconds ago

chenniferho

Chenchilla RT @shannonrwatts: “Having a daughter does not make a man decent. Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity an… 9 seconds ago

OneDuhMan

Wonderman “Having a daughter does not make a man decent. Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with digni… https://t.co/gRAL2jDxXJ 11 seconds ago

piacolson

Pia Colson RT @BethRigby: “Having a daughter does not make a man decent. Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and re… 11 seconds ago

Seun_funmii

Mambo Sawa Sawa RT @ajplus: "Having a daughter does not make a man decent. Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and respe… 20 seconds ago

wildtoki

คุ ณ หู ย า ว 🌔 RT @nowthisnews: ‘Having a daughter does not make a man decent. Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and… 37 seconds ago

libdrama

Jeanette Larson RT @Grace_Segers: .@AOC speaking on the House floor on Rep. Yoho's comments to her: "Having a daughter does not make a man decent. Having a… 43 seconds ago