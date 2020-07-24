Toronto Blue Jays Will Play Most Home Games in Buffalo

The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes The first two games see the Nationals hosting the Yankees, and the Dodgers squaring off against the Giants. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, pro baseball closed spring training back in mid-March. For this year, the standard 162-game...
Reports indicate that the organization has granted permission to the Toronto Blue Jays to use Oriole Park at Camden Yards for their home games this season as long as they agree to certain conditions...
After a request to play this season in Toronto was denied, the Blue Jays are expected to play a majority of their home games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh this... ESPN Also reported by •bizjournals •CBC.ca •CBS Sports