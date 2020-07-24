Global  
 

Toronto Blue Jays Will Play Most Home Games in Buffalo

NYTimes.com Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The Canadian government said the Jays could not host games because of coronavirus risks, so the team will move them to the home of its Class AAA affiliate in New York.
 The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes The first two games see the Nationals hosting the Yankees, and the Dodgers squaring off against the Giants. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, pro baseball closed spring training back in mid-March. For this year, the standard 162-game...

On Friday, Governor Cuomo said "it's not done yet," but New York is still pursuing to have the Blue Jays play in Buffalo.

While the Orioles make their way to Boston to start the season Friday night, the Blue Jays are trying to invade Camden Yards to call it their own. At least for a summer.

Reports indicate that the organization has granted permission to the Toronto Blue Jays to use Oriole Park at Camden Yards for their home games this season as long as they agree to certain conditions...

 After a request to play this season in Toronto was denied, the Blue Jays are expected to play a majority of their home games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh this...
 After being denied permission to play in Toronto and Pittsburgh, the Blue Jays will play their home games in Buffalo this season.
 The wait finally appears to be over in Toronto's home ballpark search for 2020
