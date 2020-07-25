New book gives inside story of Prince Harry, Meghan’s split with family

Prince Harry And Meghan File Invasion Of Privacy Lawsuit



Elle reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pursuing legal action after learning that photos of their 14-month-old son are being shopped to the tabloids. Although the royals don't know the identity of the photographer, they believe that the pictures of their son, Archie, were taken in their California backyard. The documents that they filed with their attorney call it a "relentless and quite frankly shocking effort" to intrude on the privacy of their infant son.

