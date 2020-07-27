|
Rare blue lobster spotted at Red Lobster before being cooked finds home at Ohio zoo
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
"Clawde" was saved by Red Lobster workers — who noticed it in the lobster delivery. The likelihood of catching a blue lobster is 1 in 200 million.
