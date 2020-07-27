Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rare blue lobster spotted at Red Lobster before being cooked finds home at Ohio zoo

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
"Clawde" was saved by Red Lobster workers — who noticed it in the lobster delivery. The likelihood of catching a blue lobster is 1 in 200 million.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Red Lobster Red Lobster American casual dining restaurant chain


Ohio Ohio State in the Midwestern United States

DeWine reverses course, calls to repeal energy law

 Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reversed course on Thursday and called for a nuclear bailout energy law to be repealed in the wake of a $60 million bribery scandal..
USATODAY.com

GOP lawmakers begin push to repeal Ohio energy bill

 House Republicans on Thursday launched an effort to repeal a nuclear bailout law and "sanitize" legislative activity as a bribery scandal unfolds over the law's..
USATODAY.com

Larry Householder, Ohio house speaker arrested in FBI $60M bribery investigation: What we know

 Secret investigation, dark money, players, the scheme and more. What we know about Ohio house speaker Larry Householder arrest in a $60M bribery case.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

FirstEnergy plummets 45% in 2 days after investigators tie it to $60 million bribery scheme that just led to the arrest of Ohio House Speaker (FE)

FirstEnergy plummets 45% in 2 days after investigators tie it to $60 million bribery scheme that just led to the arrest of Ohio House Speaker (FE) · *FirstEnergy plummeted as much as 45% over the past two days after it was tied to an investigation that revealed a $60 million bribery scheme and led to the...
Business Insider

Shipping, air transportation company planning $40M expansion at Rickenbacker

 Encouraged by continued growth of its cargo hub at Rickenbacker International Airport, Forward Air Corp. is planning a $40 million expansion in Central Ohio.
bizjournals

Urban League names leader of new Center for Social Justice

 The Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio has chosen a leader for its new Center for Social Justice. Rickell Howard Smith was named executive director of the...
bizjournals


Tweets about this