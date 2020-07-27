|
Shark bites, kills woman in rare encounter off Maine coast
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
HARPSWELL, Maine (AP) — A woman was killed in an apparent shark attack off the coast of Maine on Monday, a rare occurrence that has only been recorded once before in the state by an unprovoked shark. Maine Marine Patrol said a witness saw the woman swimming off the shore of Bailey Island when she […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this