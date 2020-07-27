Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shark bites, kills woman in rare encounter off Maine coast

Seattle Times Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
HARPSWELL, Maine (AP) — A woman was killed in an apparent shark attack off the coast of Maine on Monday, a rare occurrence that has only been recorded once before in the state by an unprovoked shark. Maine Marine Patrol said a witness saw the woman swimming off the shore of Bailey Island when she […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Woman Killed In Apparant Shark Attack In Maine

Woman Killed In Apparant Shark Attack In Maine 01:54

 It is the state's second unprovoked shark attack in written history. WBZ-TV's Liam Martin reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NYC Woman Killed By Great White Shark Off Maine Island [Video]

NYC Woman Killed By Great White Shark Off Maine Island

CBSN Boston's Lisa Gresci reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:12Published
Possible deadly shark attack [Video]

Possible deadly shark attack

A swimmer is dead off the coast of Maine. The police believe a shark is to blame.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:02Published
Video: Chance for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday with triple-digit heat index [Video]

Video: Chance for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday with triple-digit heat index

A heat advisory is still in effect for most of Massachusetts until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Woman killed in rare shark attack off Maine's coast has been identified

 Authorities in Maine said Tuesday the woman killed in a rare shark attack off the state's coast was a 63-year-old resident of New York City.
CBC.ca

Person killed in Maine shark attack IDed as New York woman

 PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine said Tuesday the woman killed in a rare shark attack off the state’s coast was a 63-year-old resident of New York...
Seattle Times Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Shark that killed New York woman off Maine was great white

 Authorities in Maine say the shark that killed a woman in a rare attack off the state’s coast was a great white, the same species that served as the...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

FOXProvidence

FOX Providence Shark bites, kills woman in rare encounter off Maine coast - via @WPRI12 https://t.co/ghSeOfB8cM 12 hours ago

ABC6

ABC6 News Desk Swimmer killed in apparent shark attack off Maine coast https://t.co/PAEvXw2l9Q 12 hours ago

larrythorne6

larry thorne https://t.co/E0K4OF950p damn!!! 12 hours ago

WSILNews

WSIL News A New England shark expert says there has only been one unprovoked shark attack recorded in Maine. https://t.co/v2vmbsmcE2 13 hours ago

tadams0620

T⚉ny Adams RT @pxwhittle: Shark bites, kills woman in rare encounter off Maine (from @AP) https://t.co/piHv6ICnL9 14 hours ago

foggybottomgal

FoggyBottomGal ™️ Swimmer killed in apparent shark attack off Maine coast - @ABC News https://t.co/axSezvVRxK 14 hours ago

Becky65432779

Becky RT @detroitnews: A woman was killed in an apparent shark attack off the coast of Maine on Monday, a rare occurrence that has only been reco… 14 hours ago

DelacourRaven

Raven Delacour I’m more on the shark’s side than Roy Scheider’s at this point. https://t.co/zVznzi7nGh 14 hours ago