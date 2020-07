Woman killed by shark attack in Maine Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

A woman was killed in an apparent shark attack off the coast of Maine on Monday, a rare occurrence that has only been recorded once before in the state by an unprovoked shark.Maine Marine Patrol said a witness saw the woman swimming... A woman was killed in an apparent shark attack off the coast of Maine on Monday, a rare occurrence that has only been recorded once before in the state by an unprovoked shark.Maine Marine Patrol said a witness saw the woman swimming... πŸ‘“ View full article