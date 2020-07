‘This Is About Justice’: Biden Ties Economic Revival to Racial Equity Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

In the last of four proposals laying out his vision for economic recovery, Joseph R. Biden Jr. pledged to lift up minority-owned businesses and to award them more federal contracts. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden Outlines His $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan



The former vice president laid out the plan on Thursday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this