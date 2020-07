Holocaust survivors urge Facebook to remove denial posts Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

BERLIN (AP) — Holocaust survivors around the world are lending their voices to a campaign launched Wednesday targeting Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg, urging him to take action to remove denial of the Nazi genocide from the social media site. Coordinated by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, the #NoDenyingIt campaign uses […] 👓 View full article

