Researcher pinpoints location of Van Gogh’s last painting Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

AUVERS-SUR-OISE, France (AP) — The exact location where Dutch master Vincent van Gogh painted his last work has been pinpointed after being hidden in plain view for years among a tangle of roots next to a rural lane near Paris. Experts say the discovery sheds new light on the anguished painter’s mental state on the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources A Clue to Van Gogh’s Final Days Is Found in His Last Painting A researcher says he has uncovered the precise location where the artist painted “Tree Roots,” thought to be the last piece he worked on the day he suffered...

NYTimes.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this