Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AG Barr to be tested for coronavirus after Rep. Louie Gohmert found positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Gohmert tested positive for coronavirus while preparing to travel with Trump. Gohmert was often seen not wearing a mask at the Capitol.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Louie Gohmert Louie Gohmert American politician


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Katherine Hoffman, ‘Eternal’ Florida State Figure, Dies at 105

 From the 1930s to the 2010s, as a student, professor and distinguished alumna, she was a model citizen in support of the school. She died of Covid-19.
NYTimes.com

Couples held up by COVID-19 turn to micro weddings

 Couples whose nuptials were put on hold by COVID-19 are turning to a fresh trend in the bridal industry: micro weddings. (July 29)
 
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: Robot cleaners used in Leeds trials

 The use of robot cleaners could reduce the risk of Covid-19 contamination, it is hoped.
BBC News

Covid-19 fatality rate declining progressively, total recoveries 9.88 lakh: Health ministry

 The total number of recoveries from Covid-19 is fast approaching the 10-lakh mark, while the case fatality rate has been falling progressively due to coordinated..
IndiaTimes

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Pentagon to pull 12,000 US troops from Germany following Trump demands, slammed as gift to Russia

 Members of Trump's own political party have criticized the troop move as a gift to Russia and a threat to U.S. national security.
USATODAY.com
Trump would be 'angry' if Russian bounty reports were true [Video]

Trump would be 'angry' if Russian bounty reports were true

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday if U.S. intelligence reports that Russia paid Taliban to kill American troops in Afghanistan were true, he would be very angry about it.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:30Published
Pentagon details troop withdraw from Germany [Video]

Pentagon details troop withdraw from Germany

The U.S. military unveiled details of its plans on Wednesday to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany following a decision by President Donald Trump. The U.S. said it plans to keep nearly half of them in Europe to address poterntial tensions with Russia. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published

US to withdraw nearly 12000 troops from Germany

 Spurred on by President Donald Trump's demand to pull troops out of Germany, the U.S. will bring about 6,400 forces home and shift about 5,600 to other countries..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

joehick58

Joe Hickman US to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany in move that will cost billions and take years https://t.co/GKfjOVfq20 3 seconds ago

RobBar88

rob b. Pentagon and establishment need NATO as a vehicle of corruption, any move to reduce they are going to fight -US to… https://t.co/qJzHMq2Sbn 8 seconds ago

ParkeyJennifer

Jennifer Parkey🇺🇸 US to pull nearly 12,000 troops from Germany in move that will cost billions https://t.co/DEDF56oI9k 33 seconds ago

FaithInAmPpl

Faith Smith RT @ABC: JUST IN: The U.S. is removing nearly 12,000 American troops from Germany and will move the headquarters of U.S. European Command f… 52 seconds ago

mikecollins2141

Michael A. Collins Russia, Russia, Russia . . Trump is selling out America. . This man has to be removed from the White House Immedia… https://t.co/JIlR2U7fD7 1 minute ago

JanHartman

Jan Hartman RT @fpleitgenCNN: The US will withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany in a move that has attracted bipartisan congressional opposition a… 3 minutes ago

nolimittivann

Ivann🇲🇽ひ RT @Reuters: U.S. to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany but nearly half to stay in Europe https://t.co/5Pu10XO2FT https://t.co/ISrNI… 3 minutes ago

alohomora10101

Sharon Shields RT @Newsy: The Defense Department says the U.S. will withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany. Defense Secretary Esper said the move will… 3 minutes ago