AG Barr to be tested for coronavirus after Rep. Louie Gohmert found positive for COVID-19

Joe Hickman US to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany in move that will cost billions and take years https://t.co/GKfjOVfq20 3 seconds ago rob b. Pentagon and establishment need NATO as a vehicle of corruption, any move to reduce they are going to fight -US to… https://t.co/qJzHMq2Sbn 8 seconds ago Jennifer Parkey🇺🇸 US to pull nearly 12,000 troops from Germany in move that will cost billions https://t.co/DEDF56oI9k 33 seconds ago Faith Smith RT @ABC: JUST IN: The U.S. is removing nearly 12,000 American troops from Germany and will move the headquarters of U.S. European Command f… 52 seconds ago Michael A. Collins Russia, Russia, Russia . . Trump is selling out America. . This man has to be removed from the White House Immedia… https://t.co/JIlR2U7fD7 1 minute ago Jan Hartman RT @fpleitgenCNN: The US will withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany in a move that has attracted bipartisan congressional opposition a… 3 minutes ago Ivann🇲🇽ひ RT @Reuters: U.S. to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany but nearly half to stay in Europe https://t.co/5Pu10XO2FT https://t.co/ISrNI… 3 minutes ago Sharon Shields RT @Newsy: The Defense Department says the U.S. will withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany. Defense Secretary Esper said the move will… 3 minutes ago