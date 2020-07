ACAB if yall wanna learn about black culture in the 70s watch this show it's a classic! my parents had this playing alll… https://t.co/NY9AcYs7vp 9 hours ago

Ray @sayotsuguus I can't believe he's had some really funky fresh family guy funny moments this whole time I thought he… https://t.co/2LGrlpErjR 1 day ago

Pam Schrenk says WEAR A DAMN MASK ✡️⚡️ Every week, my dad buys a surprise cut of meat for the family to cook. I have named this practice "meat roulette. V… https://t.co/lei22GZ16c 2 days ago

🐯 Ramune 🌸 bIm 🐯 @ClockieRaccoon Like kiddo knows between family it can be a funny term if we're being light-hearted and aren't actu… https://t.co/TdhmFG7rRO 2 days ago

AntonioJavar @njohn_89 @Power12Flower @JayTThomas17 @KingJosephD1st Wake the***up. People are mad! This is our family and fri… https://t.co/YxLTh0dwvj 3 days ago

Zo 🖤 RT @annarucker12: apparently a lot of y’all need to hear this, if you’re not gonna love an animal like you would your family or friends DON… 4 days ago

Janie I was talking to brother and it’s funny he said. He had the chance to play for the Cowboys,but didn’t and now Dak i… https://t.co/jo1eRQAlSh 5 days ago