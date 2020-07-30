Global  
 

John Lewis’ funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place imbued with civil rights history. The arc of Lewis’ legacy of activism will once again be tied to Ebenezer’s former pastor Martin Luther King Jr., whose sermons Lewis discovered while […]
