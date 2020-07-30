John Lewis’ funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () ATLANTA (AP) — When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place imbued with civil rights history. The arc of Lewis’ legacy of activism will once again be tied to Ebenezer’s former pastor Martin Luther King Jr., whose sermons Lewis discovered while […]
Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral. The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will attend the service. Current President Donald Trump said Monday that he wouldn't pay his...
People are paying their respects to the late Congressman John Lewis in Washington, DC Tuesday. Because of coronavirus precautions, the civil rights icon's casket was placed outside on the U.S. Capitol..