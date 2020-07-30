Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK extends coronavirus isolation period to 10 days

WorldNews Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
UK extends coronavirus isolation period to 10 daysThe UK has extended the period of coronavirus self-isolation from seven to 10 days, as fears grew over a surge in cases. The UK's chief medical officers said scientific evidence now showed that people with the virus have a "real possibility of infectiousness between 7 and 9 days". "It is now the correct balance of risk to extend the self-isolation period from seven to 10 days," they said, as ministers hinted they would take new precautions to try and contain the pandemic. At the weekend, Britain introduced a 14-day quarantine period for anyone returning from Spain, the UK's most popular tourist...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Self-isolation period for those with Covid-19 symptoms ‘to be extended to 10 days’

Self-isolation period for those with Covid-19 symptoms ‘to be extended to 10 days’ 01:27

 The self-isolation period for those with coronavirus symptoms is to beextended to 10 days, according to reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Self-isolation period for those with Covid-19 symptoms extended to 10 days [Video]

Self-isolation period for those with Covid-19 symptoms extended to 10 days

People who test positive for coronavirus or display symptoms must now self-isolate for 10 days as Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned of a “second wavestarting to roll across Europe”. The UK’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
COVID-19: Isolation period extended [Video]

COVID-19: Isolation period extended

The Government has extended the isolation period for those displaying coronavirus symptoms to 10 days instead of seven in England.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:12Published
Covid patient allegedly molested in isolation ward in Noida, case registered [Video]

Covid patient allegedly molested in isolation ward in Noida, case registered

A Covid-19 positive woman was allegedly molested by a doctor, who was also admitted as a patient in the isolation ward, at a hospital in Noida, according to Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Jordan- Coronavirus: Virus isolation period 'to go up from seven to 10 days'

 (MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, July 30 (Petra)-- The length of time people with coronavirus symptoms will have to self-isolate for is expecte...
MENAFN.com

Coronavirus: Virus isolation period to go up from seven to 10 days

 The change for those who test positive, or show symptoms, comes amid fears of a resurgence.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Virus isolation period extended from seven to 10 days

 The change for those who test positive, or show symptoms, comes amid fears of a resurgence.
BBC News


Tweets about this