|
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred warns season could shut down if players aren't more careful
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The St. Louis Cardinals had two players test positive, further altering MLB's schedule and casting doubt on the 60-game season.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rob Manfred 10th commissioner of Major League Baseball
Marlins' season halted due to COVID-19 outbreak
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:41Published
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says Miami Marlins coronavirus situation no 'nightmare'Rob Manfred says MLB's testing protocols are working despite the Miami Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak: "We think we can continue to keep people safe."
USATODAY.com
Major League Baseball Professional baseball league
As COVID rocks MLB, team contact tracers deployAs the coronavirus forces another change in Major League Baseball's schedule, the league's contact tracers have been deployed from the outset, according the Jake..
USATODAY.com
Love of baseball keeps Wrigley ballhawks goingMajor League Baseball has started its season without fans in its stadiums, but the famed ballhawks of Wrigley Field remain at their corner post even during the..
USATODAY.com
St. Louis Cardinals Major League Baseball team in St. Louis, Missouri, United States
Friday's Cardinals-Brewers game in Milwaukee postponed after St. Louis player tests positive for COVID-19Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed after a member of the Cardinals tested positive.
USATODAY.com
Minnesota Twins hold moment of silence for George Floyd at 8:46Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals stop play at Target Field in fifth inning to pay tribute to George Floyd, who died in police custody in May.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this