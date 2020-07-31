Global  
 

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred warns season could shut down if players aren't more careful

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The St. Louis Cardinals had two players test positive, further altering MLB's schedule and casting doubt on the 60-game season.
News video: MLB Suspends Miami Marlins’ Season After COVID-19 Outbreak

 Major League Baseball has announced the suspension of the Miami Marlins’ 2020 season after 15 players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Marlins' season halted due to COVID-19 outbreak [Video]

Marlins' season halted due to COVID-19 outbreak

Major League Baseball has postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday after four additional players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the club to 17 over the last five days according to reports. Freddie Joyner has more

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says Miami Marlins coronavirus situation no 'nightmare'

 Rob Manfred says MLB's testing protocols are working despite the Miami Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak: "We think we can continue to keep people safe."
USATODAY.com

As COVID rocks MLB, team contact tracers deploy

 As the coronavirus forces another change in Major League Baseball's schedule, the league's contact tracers have been deployed from the outset, according the Jake..
USATODAY.com

Love of baseball keeps Wrigley ballhawks going

 Major League Baseball has started its season without fans in its stadiums, but the famed ballhawks of Wrigley Field remain at their corner post even during the..
USATODAY.com

Friday's Cardinals-Brewers game in Milwaukee postponed after St. Louis player tests positive for COVID-19

 Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed after a member of the Cardinals tested positive.
USATODAY.com

Minnesota Twins hold moment of silence for George Floyd at 8:46

 Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals stop play at Target Field in fifth inning to pay tribute to George Floyd, who died in police custody in May.
USATODAY.com

