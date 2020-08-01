Global  
 

Victoria records 397 new coronavirus cases and three deaths as tougher restrictions loom

SBS Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Australia's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 201, with some state leaders pointing to stricter lockdown measures in the near future.
 The number of coronavirus cases in India passed 14 lakh after a record spike of 49,931 fresh infections in the last 24 hours according to the Union Health Ministry. While 708 COVID-19 patients have died since yesterday, taking the total number of Covid-linked deaths to 32,771.

