Victoria records 397 new coronavirus cases and three deaths as tougher restrictions loom

The number of coronavirus cases in India passed 14 lakh after a record spike of 49,931 fresh infections in the last 24 hours according to the Union Health Ministry. While 708 COVID-19 patients have died since yesterday, taking the total number of Covid-linked deaths to 32,771. Country's coronavirus...
Brazil, the second country in the world most affected by COVID-19, after the United States, registered 69,074 confirmed cases and 1,595 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, figures that are a new..