Search continues for 8 missing after Marine craft sinks

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The search continued Saturday for eight U.S. service members missing after their landing craft went down in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast following a deadly accident. Helicopters and boats ranging from inflatables to a Navy destroyer were searching a roughly 200-square-mile area for seven Marines and […]
