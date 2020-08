Warren scores career-high 53 as Pacers beat 76ers 127-121 Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 points, Victor Oladipo added 15 after reversing course on opting out of the NBA restart and the Indiana Pacers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 127-121 on Saturday night. A sixth-year player acquired from Phoenix in an offseason trade, Warren was 20 of 29 from […] 👓 View full article

