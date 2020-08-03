Global  
 

There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19, WHO warns

Monday, 3 August 2020
There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19, WHO warnsGENEVA — The World Health Organization warned on Monday that, despite strong hopes for a vaccine, there might never be a “silver bullet” for COVID-19, and the road to normality would be long. More than 18.14 million people around the world are reported to have been infected...
