US to submit UN resolution on Iran arms embargo next week
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
WASHINGTON - The United States will submit a UN Security Council resolution next week to extend an arms embargo on Iran despite opposition from Russia and China, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday. A ban on conventional weapons sales to Iran ends on October 18 and the United States has threatened to try to force a return of UN sanctions if it is not extended. Pompeo...
