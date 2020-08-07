4 feared dead in landslide in Kerala’s Idukki

Friday, 7 August 2020 () Thiruvananthapuram: At least four people are feared killed in a landslide at Rajamalai in Idukki district due to heavy rain for the past four days, an official said on Friday. The Kerala official said that details of the incident are awaited, with initial reports indicating four casualties. See more See how Bollywood reacted to the death of pregnant elephant in Kerala, India Photos: Thousands of women take part in Attukal...
Flood-like situation continues in Kerala's Wayanad district due to continuous rainfall since last three days. Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in Panamaram Village of Wayanad district. On the other side, a Shiva Temple was submerged in water due to heavy rainfall in Kerala's Kochi. The temple was submerged as the water level increased in Periyar River following incessant rainfall.
Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan on August 06 stated that people should feel happy that Ayodhya's Ram Temple problem resolved peacefully. Adding on it, he said the way the mosque and temple problem resolved it's inspirational. He said, "We should feel happy that a problem which has caused so much trouble has been amicably and peacefully resolved. This, in fact, should inspire us." On August 05, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Wednesday. Rains were accompanied by strong winds. Heavy showers have inundated low lying areas. IMD has issued orange alert for six districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki. It has been raining heavily since Tuesday night. Several areas in Kochi city, including the busy Jos junction, MG road, Panampilly nagar are waterlogged. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus terminus in the city is inundated. Water has also entered many homes in west Kochi. Fishermen have been advised not to put out to sea. With wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely to prevail along and off Kerala coast, fishermen have been advised not to put out to sea.Kerala had been devastated by the worst floods in the last 100 years during August 2018 that claimed over 400 lives and razed several houses, while last year the state's northern parts were flooded again in August as heavy rains and widespread landslides had wreaked havoc, claiming over 120 lives. A large number of people including women and children had lost lives at Kavalappara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Wayanad alone when the massive landslides rocked the places.
Minister of State of External Affairs V Muraleedharan held a day long hunger strike on August 02 over the Kerala gold smuggling case. BJP leaders will sit on 18-day long hunger strike, from August 1 to 18. Party is demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case. The matter had come to light after 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. The case is being probed by the National Investigation Agency and Customs.
'Eid al-Adha' festival is being celebrated in Kerala on July 31. Prayers were being offered at a mosque in Thiruvananthapuram. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing norms were followed at the mosque. On July 30, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced that the prayers can be offered in mosques of the state, with limited number of persons in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe case, which was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), will be handled by the team which is probing AgustaWestland case and Vijay Mallya death case. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey warned of legal actions against Mumbai police if IPS officer Vinay Tiwari isn’t released. Tiwari, who led the police team from Patna, was put under hoe quarantine by BMC officials. A team from Bihar had arrived to investigate the death of Sushant after the actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Sushant’s father had accused Rhea of taking control of the actor’s finances, among other charges. The CBI team is likely to re-register the FIR filed by Bihar police. Watch the video for latest updates on Sushant Singh’s death probe.
Bollywood And TV Actor Samir Sharma dies by suicide in his Mumbai apartment, police suspect he died 2 days before his body was discovered. Sooraj Pancholi opens up about ruthless trolling and how people are linking him to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He further said people are trying to destroy him and driving him to commit suicide. Check out Daily Punch to know what all went down in the entertainment world today!
