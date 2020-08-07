Global  
 

4 feared dead in landslide in Kerala’s Idukki

WorldNews Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
4 feared dead in landslide in Kerala’s IdukkiThiruvananthapuram: At least four people are feared killed in a landslide at Rajamalai in Idukki district due to heavy rain for the past four days, an official said on Friday. The Kerala official said that details of the incident are awaited, with initial reports indicating four casualties. See more See how Bollywood reacted to the death of pregnant elephant in Kerala, India Photos: Thousands of women take part in Attukal...
