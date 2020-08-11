Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West accuses Democrats of spying on his campaign

WorldNews Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Kanye West accuses Democrats of spying on his campaignKanye West is accusing the Wisconsin Democratic Party of spying on his campaign and attempting to block him from appearing on the November ballot in an “organized effort of harassment and intimidation” against his candidacy, according to reports. Democrats filed a complaint with State Election Commission on Friday alleging the rap star and last-minute presidential contender submitted both late paperwork and fake signatures last week to become eligible for the ballot, TMZ reports. The complaint...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper and record producer

Kanye West Makes Nice with Kris Jenner, Says He Misses Jay-Z

 Kanye West is reminiscing about the good 'ol days -- when he was tight with Jay-Z and Kris Jenner -- and, for now, he's making moves to make nice. Ye started..
TMZ.com

Kanye West Accuses Democrats of Spying on Campaign in Wisconsin

 Kanye West is firing back at the Wisconsin Democratic Party, and now officially beefing with it ... accusing the Dems of spying on his presidential campaign...
TMZ.com
Nick Cannon supports Kanye West's presidential bid [Video]

Nick Cannon supports Kanye West's presidential bid

Nick Cannon has pledged his vote to rapper-turned-U.S. Presidential candidate Kanye West.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate [Video]

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate

Joe Biden, the Presidential candidate, has picked India-origin Kamala Harris as his running mate for the elections. Biden announced the news on Tuesday. Harris is a daughter of Indian and American immigrants. Announcing the news, Biden said Harris is one of the country’s finest public servants. Harris is the first Asian-American on a major presidential ticket. Harris herself was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support. She is also the first African American of a major party and only the third woman yet to run for that office, after Democrat Geraldine Ferraro and Republican Sarah Palin. The 55-year-old first time senator from California is the daughter of Indian mother from Chennai, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a cancer researcher who passed away in 2009, and Jamaican father, Donald Harris, who teaches at Stanford University. The parents separated when Harris and her younger sister Maya Harris were still very young.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:52Published

Rep. Ilhan Omar wins contentious Democratic primary election in Minnesota

 Omar was challenged by Antone Melton-Meaux, who raised millions of dollars, nearly matching Omar overall and outraising her in the most recent cycle.
USATODAY.com
Trump 'surprised' over Biden's choice of 'nasty' Harris [Video]

Trump 'surprised' over Biden's choice of 'nasty' Harris

US President Donald Trump says he is 'surprised' by Democratic rival JoeBiden's choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate for this year's election.Mr Trump said Ms Harris had been 'nasty' to Mr Biden, and to Mr Trump'scontroversial Supreme Court appointee Brett Kavanaugh during his Senateconfirmation hearing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

Kamala Harris: How she could help - or hurt - Joe Biden

 To put it bluntly, today's Democratic Party doesn't look like Joe Biden. It's young and it's ethnically diverse. It was increasingly obvious that the presumptive..
WorldNews

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Democratic Party of Wisconsin Major political party in the U.S. state of Wisconsin


TMZ TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Says He Broke Wrist Tripping Over Dog at Home

 Tekashi 6ix9ine is in a cast after breaking his wrist in a bizarre accident at home. Tekashi tells TMZ ... he went downstairs to grab a bite around 3 AM Tuesday..
TMZ.com

Akon Says His City in Africa Will Be Like Real-Life Wakanda

 Akon is turning his dreams into reality -- building a futuristic city in Senegal, which he says will resemble Wakanda from "Black Panther" ... in more ways than..
TMZ.com

'Sanford and Son' Actor Raymond Allen Dead at 91

 Raymond G. Allen, Sr., a character actor who played Uncle Woody in "Sanford and Son," has died. Allen's family tells TMZ, he was in a long-term facility in..
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Explains New Date for Roy Jones Fight, Adds Badou Jack to Undercard

 Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. has officially been moved to Nov. 28 -- with another former world champ fighting on the undercard, TMZ Sports has learned. The fight..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

President Trump denies involvement in Kanye West's rival election campaign [Video]

President Trump denies involvement in Kanye West's rival election campaign

U.S. President Donald Trump has denied his team is helping Kanye West get on the ballot in various states before November's election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West won't discuss his presidential campaign on make-or-break vacation [Video]

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West won't discuss his presidential campaign on make-or-break vacation

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are not discussing politics on their family vacation and friends have told TMZ that Kanye's US presidential bid is a "non-negotiable issue".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published
Kanye West Pulls New Jersey Ballot Petition [Video]

Kanye West Pulls New Jersey Ballot Petition

Kanye West is withdrawing his petition to appear as a presidential candidate on New Jersey's ballot.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:21Published

Tweets about this

taylortaytaylo

madison RT @TMZ: Jake Paul Focusing on Boxing Amid FBI Probe, Not Bailing on Nate Robinson Fight https://t.co/PiGAOROKef 2 minutes ago

TMZ

TMZ Jake Paul Focusing on Boxing Amid FBI Probe, Not Bailing on Nate Robinson Fight https://t.co/PiGAOROKef 9 minutes ago

sofarinimout

EddieDeSotos LANsvc Top story: Jake Paul Focusing on Boxing Amid FBI Probe, Not Bailing on Nate Robinson Fight https://t.co/zrMw0bQdh4,… https://t.co/W1Vh57Etk3 3 hours ago

lanewsnow

Los Angeles News Now Jake Paul Focusing on Boxing Amid FBI Probe, Not Bailing on Nate Robinson Fight https://t.co/SvvgJOrVxO 5 hours ago

opulent_usa

www.opulentusa.org https://t.co/raSegClvIa Jake Paul Focusing on Boxing Amid FBI Probe, Not Bailing on Nate Robinson Fight https://t.co/qigxgnADjk 5 hours ago

TMZ_Sports

TMZ Sports Jake Paul Focusing on Boxing Amid FBI Probe, Not Bailing on Nate Robinson Fight https://t.co/41H8KK3gK2 7 hours ago

realbrownbody

BrownBody 🤙🏾 RT @TMZ: Jake Paul Focusing on Boxing Amid FBI Probe, Not Bailing on Nate Robinson Fight https://t.co/mMTuKG74qW 11 hours ago

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Jake Paul Focusing on Boxing Amid FBI Probe, Not Bailing on Nate Robinson Fight https://t.co/VAzctu1heU 13 hours ago