Mike Pence vs. Kamala Harris: Here's where they might clash

Trump Narrows The Gap



CNN reports that Donald Trump has narrowed his lead over VP Joe Biden. According to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS Trump has narrowed the gap between him and Biden. 50% of registered voters back the Biden-Harris ticket, while 46% say they support Trump and Pence. Across 15 battleground states, the survey finds Biden has the backing of 49% of registered voters, while Trump lands at 48%. The poll has little good new for Biden: his choice of California Sen.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970