Mike Pence vs. Kamala Harris: Here's where they might clash

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Past clashes over LGBTQ rights and women's issues will likely flare up again between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Mike Pence Vows To Save ‘America’s Meat’ From Kamala Harris

Mike Pence Vows To Save ‘America’s Meat’ From Kamala Harris 01:16

 Vice President Mike Pence promised to defend the meat industry against Sen. Kamala Harris, who says she’s in favor of changing dietary guidelines to promote healthy eating and protect the environment.

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris American politician

Understanding Kamala Harris' multiracial identity

 Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris gave her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, highlighting her upbringing as a multiracial child and..
CBS News

Trump, GOP attack Barack Obama, Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton after night 3 of DNC

 Republicans and Trump went after Sen. Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Voters weigh in on Kamala Harris nomination speech

 Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris embraced her historic role as the first Black woman on a national political ticket, but voters have different..
USATODAY.com

Kamala Harris nomination caps historic week for women with big dreams: Donna Brazile

 When Harris accepted her VP nomination, to me she was in a room crowded with all who came before, from her mother to Thurgood Marshall and Rosa Parks.
USATODAY.com

Senator Kamala Harris becomes Democrats' 2020 vice presidential candidate

 Senator Kamala Harris remembered her mother's sacrifices before becoming the first woman of color to accept the Democratic nomination for vice president. The..
CBS News

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is

 Vice President Mike Pence poked fun at Democrats on Wednesday for canceling their in-person national convention in Milwaukee in favor of a virtual gathering due..
USATODAY.com
Trump Narrows The Gap [Video]

Trump Narrows The Gap

CNN reports that Donald Trump has narrowed his lead over VP Joe Biden. According to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS Trump has narrowed the gap between him and Biden. 50% of registered voters back the Biden-Harris ticket, while 46% say they support Trump and Pence. Across 15 battleground states, the survey finds Biden has the backing of 49% of registered voters, while Trump lands at 48%. The poll has little good new for Biden: his choice of California Sen.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Obama: Trump is trying to 'actively kneecap' and 'starve' the postal service

 (CNN)Former President Barack Obama took on President Donald Trump's attempts to stall funding for the United States Postal Service in a podcast published Friday,..
WorldNews
DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris [Video]

DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris

Internal documents regarding the Democratic National Convention provide some insight as to Joe Biden's choosing of Kamala Harris as running mate. HuffPost reports the documents, which were distributed to DNC delegates, indicate Biden chose Harris because she's popular with suburban women. According to the documents, Harris has also shown 'she can take on President Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
Poll: Harris may bolster Biden with women, Republicans [Video]

Poll: Harris may bolster Biden with women, Republicans

[NFA] A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden's choice of running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, is more popular than he is with female voters, and even one in four Republican voters approve of Harris as a vice presidential pick. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:12Published

'Not up for the job': Kamala Harris slams Trump in first speech as VP nominee [Video]

'Not up for the job': Kamala Harris slams Trump in first speech as VP nominee

Democratic Party's Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump. Harris targeted Trump over his handling of the Covid crisis and said that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:18Published
Case against Trump, Pence 'open and shut' -Harris [Video]

Case against Trump, Pence 'open and shut' -Harris

Democrat Kamala Harris made her campaign-trail debut as Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate on Wednesday, criticizing Republican Donald Trump for mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic and making..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published
Harris an elusive election target for Trump [Video]

Harris an elusive election target for Trump

[NFA] Republican President Donald Trump's verbal attacks on a woman of color could further undermine his efforts to win female voters, and polls suggest the California Democrat and vice presidential..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:25Published

Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic Party's nomination for US vice-president

 Senator *Kamala Harris* has accepted the Democratic Party's nomination to be the vice president of the *United States*, scripting history by becoming the first...
Mid-Day Also reported by •The WrapIndiaTimesDeutsche WelleJust JaredBelfast TelegraphCBS NewsCBC.ca

LeBron James expresses support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on VICE TV's 'Stick to Sports'

 On the VICE TV series hosted by Jemele Hill and Cari Champion, LeBron James said he would "for sure" campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
USATODAY.com

DNC Night 3: Kamala Harris’ Historic Speech, Stories From Victims of Gun Violence, and 5 More Highlights

DNC Night 3: Kamala Harris’ Historic Speech, Stories From Victims of Gun Violence, and 5 More Highlights On night three of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Kamala Harris formally accepted the nomination to be the party’s vice presidential candidate, and a...
The Wrap Also reported by •CBS News

