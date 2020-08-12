|
Mike Pence vs. Kamala Harris: Here's where they might clash
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Past clashes over LGBTQ rights and women's issues will likely flare up again between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kamala Harris American politician
Understanding Kamala Harris' multiracial identityVice presidential nominee Kamala Harris gave her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, highlighting her upbringing as a multiracial child and..
CBS News
Trump, GOP attack Barack Obama, Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton after night 3 of DNCRepublicans and Trump went after Sen. Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Voters weigh in on Kamala Harris nomination speechDemocratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris embraced her historic role as the first Black woman on a national political ticket, but voters have different..
USATODAY.com
Kamala Harris nomination caps historic week for women with big dreams: Donna BrazileWhen Harris accepted her VP nomination, to me she was in a room crowded with all who came before, from her mother to Thurgood Marshall and Rosa Parks.
USATODAY.com
Senator Kamala Harris becomes Democrats' 2020 vice presidential candidateSenator Kamala Harris remembered her mother's sacrifices before becoming the first woman of color to accept the Democratic nomination for vice president. The..
CBS News
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden isVice President Mike Pence poked fun at Democrats on Wednesday for canceling their in-person national convention in Milwaukee in favor of a virtual gathering due..
USATODAY.com
Trump Narrows The Gap
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Obama: Trump is trying to 'actively kneecap' and 'starve' the postal service(CNN)Former President Barack Obama took on President Donald Trump's attempts to stall funding for the United States Postal Service in a podcast published Friday,..
WorldNews
DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
Poll: Harris may bolster Biden with women, Republicans
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:12Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this