Pakistan reports 730 new coronavirus cases

Protest erupts in PoK against construction of dams by China



A massive torch rally was held in Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir on August 12 to oppose the mega dams to be constructed by Chinese firms on Neelum-Jhelum River. Protestors hailing from ''Darya Bachao, Muzaffarabad Bachao Committee'' (Save River, Save Muzaffarabad) chanted slogans like "Neelum-Jhelum behne do, humein zinda rehne do." Recently, Pakistan and China signed agreements to construct Azad Pattan and Kohala Hydropower Projects in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project of 700.7 megawatts of electricity as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was signed on July 6, 2020. The dollar1.54 billion project will be sponsored by the China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC). The Kohala Hydroelectric Power Project which will be built on Jhelum River is roughly 7 km upstream of Azad Pattan Bridge in the Sudhanoti District of PoK and 90 km from Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan. Project was expected to be completed by the year 2026 will be sponsored by China Three Gorges Corporation, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Silk Road Fund. What really irks locals is high Chinese presence in the area, massive construction of dams, and river diversions threatening their very existence. Political activist Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza told ANI."

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:06 Published on January 1, 1970