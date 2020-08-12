Global  
 

Pakistan reports 730 new coronavirus cases

WorldNews Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Pakistan reports 730 new coronavirus casesISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 730 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 285,921. The death toll rose to 6,129 after 17 more...
