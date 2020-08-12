|
Pakistan reports 730 new coronavirus cases
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 730 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 285,921. The death toll rose to 6,129 after 17 more...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pakistan Islamic country in South Asia
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri
IndiaTimes
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07Published
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K
IndiaTimes
Islamabad Capital of Pakistan
Pakistan army chief heads to Saudi Arabia to ease tensions in tiesIslamabad: Pakistan’s military chief Qamar Javed Bajwa will head to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to ease tensions after his country’s top diplomat blasted the..
WorldNews
Imran Khan again rakes up Kashmir issue on Pak's Independence DayIslamabad [Pakistan], August 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday once again raised the Kashmir issue in his message to the people of the country as..
WorldNews
Protest erupts in PoK against construction of dams by China
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:06Published
Pakistan bids to split Muslim world over KashmirIndia will be keenly watching the outcome of the Pakistani brainwave “to call a meeting of the Islamic countries that are ready to stand with us on the issue..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this