Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pakistan reports 213 new cases of coronavirus: Ministry

IndiaTimes Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Pakistan has reported 213 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 295,849, the health ministry said on Monday. The Ministry of National Health Services also said six more patients succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours and the total Covid-19 related deaths now stand at 6,294.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: No New Coronavirus Deaths Reported In Allegheny County

No New Coronavirus Deaths Reported In Allegheny County 00:17

 On Sunday, the Allegheny County Health Department reported 99 new cases of coronavirus, but no additional deaths.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kolkata observes complete lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases [Video]

Kolkata observes complete lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases

In view of rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government has imposed complete lockdown. Streets wore deserted look as complete lockdown is being observed in West Bengal's Kolkata amid COVID-19..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Kentucky sets record for new COVID-19 cases in one week period [Video]

Kentucky sets record for new COVID-19 cases in one week period

With Sunday's 462 new positive coronavirus cases, Kentucky set a record for the most new cases in a one week period since the pandemic hit in early March, according to the governor.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Massachusetts Reports 174 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Massachusetts Reports 174 New Coronavirus Cases

There have now been 118,483 total coronavirus cases in the state.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

 Metropolitan France is now seeing an "exponential progression of the virus transmission", the health ministry said in a weekly review of the coronavirus...
Zee News


Tweets about this