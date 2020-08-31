Pakistan reports 213 new cases of coronavirus: Ministry
Monday, 31 August 2020 () Pakistan has reported 213 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 295,849, the health ministry said on Monday. The Ministry of National Health Services also said six more patients succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours and the total Covid-19 related deaths now stand at 6,294.
