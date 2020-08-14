Global  
 

New Zealand extends virus lockdown by 12 days

WorldNews Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
New Zealand extends virus lockdown by 12 daysNew Zealand on Friday extended a lockdown of its largest city Auckland by at least 12 days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced, as authorities struggled with a growing new coronavirus outbreak. “Cabinet has agreed to maintain our current settings for an...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New Zealand extends its lockdown

New Zealand extends its lockdown 01:36

 [NFA] New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended a lockdown in the country's biggest city on Friday in response to the first national coronavirus outbreak in months, sticking with a "go early, go hard" approach she said has proven effective. Libby Hogan reports.

New Zealand extends lockdown of largest city as COVID cluster grows

 Source of 30 new infections remains a mystery, but leader Jacinda Arndern says her country can beat back the disease a 2nd time.
CBS News

New Zealand extends Auckland ‘lockdown’ for 12 days

 The country went 102 days without community transmission, but now has a cluster of 29 cases.
BBC News

New Zealand virus outbreak spreads beyond Auckland

 New Zealand’s resurgent coronavirus outbreak has spread beyond Auckland, health officials said Friday, in a major blow to efforts to contain the disease...
WorldNews

Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown [Video]

Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown

From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shripad Yesso Naik is the fifth Union minister to test positive. Home minister Amit Shah was the first member of the Union cabinet to be infected. Naik who is the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Ayurved, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha & Homoeopathy (AYUSH), and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence, is in home isolation. In Maharashtra, over 11,300 police personnel have so far been infected. While the death toll among Maharashtra cops has crossed 120, over 9,100 have recovered, and there are 2,000-plus active cases. In West Bengal, the state government withdrew the order regarding complete lockdown on August 28. However, lockdown orders remain in operation for August 20, 21, 27 and 31. India's total case tally has crossed 23.29 lakh, while the death toll has crossed 46,000. Over 16.39 lakh patients have been discharged so far. In international news, the discovery of a new case after 102 days in New Zealand has led the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, to say that postponement of the upcoming general elections is a possibility. Meanwhile, the Russian government said that the first batch of its Covid vaccine is likely to be released within two weeks. Russia has become the first country to declare a vaccine ready for use. Watch the full video for more updates regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:26Published

New Zealand brings back COVID-19 restrictions

 New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reintroduced lockdown restrictions to parts of the country after five new coronavirus cases broke the country's..
SBS
New Zealand's biggest city back in lockdown [Video]

New Zealand's biggest city back in lockdown

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday delayed a key step toward next month's general election, as the country was plunged back into lockdown after the discovery of the first COVID-19 cases in more than three months. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published

New Zealand races to contain new coronavirus outbreak

 Officials are also very eager to figure out how COVID-19 started spreading again within the Auckland community.
CBS News

New Zealand races to track origin of new cluster as cases jump

 A coronavirus cluster in Auckland has risen to 17 cases, New Zealand health officials said on Wednesday, raising the prospect of an extended lockdown in the..
WorldNews

New Zealand Ski Competition Presses on Despite Resurgence of COVID Cases! [Video]

New Zealand Ski Competition Presses on Despite Resurgence of COVID Cases!

Despite new COVID-19 cases rising, Winter Games NZ Obsidian pushed ahead in the country’s southern alps. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:51Published
New Zealand scrambles to trace cluster [Video]

New Zealand scrambles to trace cluster

New Zealand officials were scrambling to trace the source of an outbreak of the coronavirus, reporting 14 new cases on Thursday, as long queues of people formed to escape a renewed lockdown in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:14Published
Panic buying breaks out in New Zealand after announcing 2nd lockdown [Video]

Panic buying breaks out in New Zealand after announcing 2nd lockdown

Panic buying appears to have broken out in Auckland, New Zealand, as the city prepares to re-enter a snap stage three lockdown on Tuesday (August 11).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

New Zealand probing for outbreak source, may extend lockdown

 WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Health authorities said Friday they were investigating whether shipping workers were a source of New Zealand's first domestic...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •WorldNewsSBSJapan TodayHinduDeutsche Welle

Covid 19 coronavirus: Aussie health chief says New Zealand's virus strategy 'very dangerous'

Covid 19 coronavirus: Aussie health chief says New Zealand's virus strategy 'very dangerous' Australia's top health official has criticised New Zealand's decision to lift Covid-19 restrictions after seemingly eliminating the virus.Australia's acting...
New Zealand Herald

ASX shares that could take a hit from New Zealand lockdowns

 Two well-known New Zealand ASX shares may be too cheap to ignore if further lockdown restrictions send their share prices downward.
Motley Fool


